Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €171.00 ($187.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €177.40 ($194.95) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 12-month high of €226.00 ($248.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €173.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
