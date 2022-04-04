Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.