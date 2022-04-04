Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

