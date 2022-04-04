Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

