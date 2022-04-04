PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.