Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $115.67 million and $1.52 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,545.15 or 0.99853144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.