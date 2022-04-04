Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 780 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.67.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.