Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $870,730.43 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $870,730.43 and $51.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,934.34 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00347833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00139329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,081,075 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

