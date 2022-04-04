PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $181,171.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00107994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

