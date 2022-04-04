Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 430,655 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $74.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

