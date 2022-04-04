PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.97

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.97 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 1368346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 417,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 376,134 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,531 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,101 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.