Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

