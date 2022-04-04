Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.62. 1,212,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

