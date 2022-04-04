Pinkcoin Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $910,135.12 and approximately $702.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00285608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00678832 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,595,374 coins and its circulating supply is 435,334,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

