Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

