Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT)
