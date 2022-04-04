Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading 10.7% Higher

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 495,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,219,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

