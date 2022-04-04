Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $253.15 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

