Piper Sandler Boosts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $43.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 124.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

