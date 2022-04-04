Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 98,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.