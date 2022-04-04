Piper Sandler Comments on Codexis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codexis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CDXS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.89 on Monday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

