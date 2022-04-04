Piper Sandler Comments on Savara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Savara by 4,588.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.