Piper Sandler Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,071. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.