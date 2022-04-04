Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 998,424 shares.The stock last traded at $39.49 and had previously closed at $39.57.

POLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.