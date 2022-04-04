Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Trading 1% Higher

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGLU)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Platinum Eagle Acquisition (EAGLU)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.