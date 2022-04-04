PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 21,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,378,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.
In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
