Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to report $839.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.70 on Monday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

