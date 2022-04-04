Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.31.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

