Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.