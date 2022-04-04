Polkamon (PMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $623,564.00

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.07573585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,353.71 or 0.99864558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

