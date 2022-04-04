Polymath (POLY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.07 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $456.29 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00268305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.