Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

POOL stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.74. 350,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. Pool has a 52-week low of $351.87 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pool by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

