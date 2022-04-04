Poolz Finance Price Up 21.3% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011120 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

