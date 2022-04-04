Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 875,794 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.56.

PTLO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

