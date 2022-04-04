PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $342.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

