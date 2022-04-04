Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

