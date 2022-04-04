PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

