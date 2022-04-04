Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,791,944 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Precigen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $494.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,054 shares of company stock worth $97,124. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.