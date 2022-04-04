Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.98. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

