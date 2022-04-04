Primecoin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and $754.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,197,518 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.