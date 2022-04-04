Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 231.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

