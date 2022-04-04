Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.1% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

