PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,803.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $736,971.99 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.