Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 3,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Pro Medicus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

