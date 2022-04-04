Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 3,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.
Pro Medicus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro Medicus (PMCUF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.