Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 38,681 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Procaps Group S.A alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.