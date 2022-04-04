Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 3.9%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 12,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 767,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,686 shares of company stock worth $19,075,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
