Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $943,706.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $943,706.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.