Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.91 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Prometeus has a market cap of $178.23 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.83 or 0.00023707 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00108240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

