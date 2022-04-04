ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

