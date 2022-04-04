ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 181,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 287,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

